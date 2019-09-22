|
Michael G. Slupski, age 69, of North East, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, following a lengthy illness. He was born on July 13,1950, son of the late Mike and Barbara (Taylor) Slupski.
Mike was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was owner/operator of the former PM Trucking for many years. More recently, he was employed by Regal Services. He attended Praise Cathedral. Mike enjoyed "tinkering" with his son, Matt, in the garage; especially working on classic and vintage cars. Though well known for his unvarnished and plain-speaking manner, he was a true family man at heart and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a son, Michael W. Slupski, who passed away on February 22, 2015. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and John W. Slupski.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Patricia A. (Zeigler) Slupski; two sons, Matthew J. Slupski (Lori) and Richard Palmer (Leslie); a daughter-in-law, Amy Slupski; eight grandchildren: Michael L., Zack, Virginia, Ryan, Ethan, Anthony, Paige and Lincoln; one brother, Chuck Slupski (Supab); five sisters: Cindy Erickson, JoAnn Zeigler (George), Barbara Chorne (Mike), Sandra Slupski and Victoria Lindberg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Michael Grove, Pastor of Praise Cathedral. Following the service, full military honors will be rendered. Mike will be privately laid to rest at North East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019