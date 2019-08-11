|
Michael G. Terella II, age 40, of Erie died on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was born in Erie on February 26, 1979, a son of Holli (Northrup) Terella and the late Gary A. Terella.
Michael attended McDowell High School and graduated from Triangle Tech and Erie Institute of Technology in drafting and CNC Machining. He worked at Ameridrives and was active with Gateway Games. He enjoyed spending time with his two kids and was an animal lover.
He was preceded in death by his father Gary and his grandparents Michael and Emma Terella and Marcia and Howard Northrup.
He is survived by his significant other, Lara Wiesner and sons Tyler and Samuel Terella. He is also survived by his mother, Holli Terella and Don, Leah Terella, sister, Uncle Terry Terella, stepmom, Lori Terella, stepbrothers, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
