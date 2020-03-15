|
TSgt. Michael George Rovnak, Ret. U.S. Air Force and Federal Civil Service, 92, of Universal City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Coronado at Stone Oak, after his decades-long battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). He was born in Erie County, on September 7, 1927, the son of the late Michael George and Anna Marie (Macosko) Rovnak.
He was a 1946 graduate of East High School, Erie, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Nicholas, Vincent, Stephen, and infant Michael; five sisters: Ann Kitza, Mary Drabic, Helen Shaffer, Catherine Richwalsky, Agnes Chludzinski; and two wives: Fay Richey, Betty Neyland.
Michael is survived by two sisters: Srs. Margaret and Rose, both Sisters of St. Francis in Pittsburgh, Pa. He is also survived by one son: Phillip T. Rovnak of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; two daughters: Pamela R. and her husband John D. Gallant of Clayton, N.C., and Paula T. Rovnak of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Andrew N. Ellsworth, Jacob A. Gallant, SSgt. Matthew T. Gallant, USAF and his wife Hayley, Kelsey N. White, Phillip M. Rovnak, Gage A. Rovnak, Garrett A. Rovnak, and Chloe G. Groves; four great-grandchildren: Jayden and Camden Ellsworth, Elliott White, and Addison Gallant; and many nieces and nephews.
No one was ever a stranger to Mike and he always had a joke to share with everyone. He was an avid ping pong player, golfer, bowler, and loved to fish. He was a veteran of both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
Memorials may be made to Guiding Light Hospice, 3218 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217.
Arrangements are by Funeral Caring U.S.A. Funeral Home & Crematory, San Antonio, Texas.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020