Michael George Thompson, 57, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a valiant, six-year battle with colon/liver cancer. Born on December 15, 1962, to William and Alice Marie Thompson in Ridgway, Pa., Mike spent his entire professional career in Erie.
With an undergraduate degree in Marketing from Clarion University, Mike earned an MBA from Gannon University where he met his beloved wife, Debra (Skurcenski DiVecchio) Thompson. He spent the first 14 years of his career as a successful industrial sales engineer with Erie and Akron Valve and Fitting companies. In 2000, supporting his wife's mission, Mike also became the "behind the scenes" minority partner and major investor in Strategy Solutions, a successful Erie and Pittsburgh-based management consulting firm. In his spare time, he coached girls' basketball for both Villa Maria Elementary and the Erie Saints. His daughters Maria and Allison earned full basketball scholarships to Edinboro University.
Recognizing his calling as a teacher and a coach, Mike returned to Mercyhurst University in 2002 and earned a Business/Technology certification and then successfully studied for and passed the Social Studies Praxis. He joined the Charter School of Excellence, where he spent ten years as a popular Social Studies Teacher, earning the Teacher of the Year award. Five years ago, Mike transitioned into a position as Instructional Coach/Guidance Counselor, where his positive impact on the students, faculty, administration and the school overall was magnified through his outstanding leadership, mentoring and coaching. Many teachers, students and administrators credit him as having a significant positive impact on their lives and careers. His strength, perseverance, strong faith, biting wit and ability to tell the truth with love were inspiring to everyone who knew him. He was an avid golfer, sports fan and card collector, hunter and fisherman, but, more than anything, enjoyed spending time with his family. He also liked traveling to "check things off the bucket list" with his wife and "shooting bears" each summer with his high school friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Debra, his four children: Maria (DiVecchio) Gartrell and Duke Gartrell, Ann (DiVecchio) Camp and her husband Greg, Michael George Thompson II and Allison (Thompson) Riley and her husband Sam; his four grandchildren: Tyler DiVecchio, Grant, Gunnar and Gage Gartrell; his siblings in Ridgway: David Thompson and his wife Nancy, Paula (Thompson) Braund and her husband Ron and Becky Thompson; Mary (Thompson) Daughenbaugh and her husband Scott of Rotunda West, Fla.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family on Friday, September 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 26th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Bread of Life, 147 W. 24th St. Private burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Perseus House Charter School of Excellence, 1511 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to St. Joseph Church, Bread of Life Community.
