Michael Gray, 62, of North Kingsville passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic. He was born July 20, 1958 in Erie, Pa. He was the son of Donald and Elsie (Major) Gray.
He worked for Great Lakes Automation as an Industrial Electrician.
Michael belonged to Church of God in Conneaut. He volunteered for the Edinboro Fire Department in his early years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to their activities; hunting, fishing, trapping, drag racing and antique cars.
Survivors include his parents, Donald and Elsie Gray; wife Carla (Stephens) whom he married on June 4, 1977; children, Melanie (Mike Quay) Gray, Michael (Jen Hudgins) Gray II, Peter (Katie) Gray, Kelsie (Alex) Chuna; twelve grandchildren; siblings, Rick (Sue) Gray, Pam (James) Campbell, Chris (Jodi) Gray and Dawn (Tim) Dillen.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Church of God, 5327 Center Rd., Conneaut, Ohio 44030, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Burial will follow in Edinboro Cemetery, Edinboro, Pa.
Contributions may be made to the North Kingsville Fire Department or to the church. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut.
