Michael Harris, age 67, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 12, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Margate, England on June 12, 1952 to the late Arthur Charles and Vilma Mavis Harris.
He was the owner and operator of Mc Harris Trucking Company for 16 years, owned and operated the Hi & Dri Bar; was employed with Conway Railroad as a foreman and most recently worked at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.
Michael was an avid fisherman, enjoyed going to Canada, camping, travelling, bonfires, old movies and most of all spending time with his family. He left a legacy of being a great man, father, and grandfather who was a good listener. Michael was a man of few words and was always there for others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Heavenly Leah Harris
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl McAllister Harris; daughters, Tina Harris Rupp (Ed); Amber Harris (Jon Friend); stepson Shawn Vinson; grandchildren, Savanna Rupp, Donovin Harris Friend, Eva Harris Friend; sister, Diane; nephews, Kevin, Keith and Kenneth Hagberg.
There will be no services per Michael's request. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020