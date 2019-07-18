|
Michael J. Abramczyk, 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in DuBois, Pa. on November 1, 1924, a son of the late Stephen Abramczyk and Julia Galgan Abramczyk Pakela.
Michael served in the United States Navy during World War II and worked in customer service at GE for 40 years before retiring in 1984. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and a member of the Polish Falcons where he belonged to the Legion of Honor, the GI League and served as Treasurer for over 40 years. He was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine J. Grabowski Abramczyk; his daughter, Janice Gourley; one sister, Angela Sopp; and his stepfather, Frank Pakela.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Jennifer Palulis and her husband, Michael, of Salem, N.Y. and Marissa Gourley of Erie; three grandchildren, Ella, Madeline, and Izaac; two brothers, Peter Abramczyk of Long Island, N.Y., and Stanley Pakela of Fairview; his dear friend, Dorothy Mielnik of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 W. Ridge Rd., Fairview, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019