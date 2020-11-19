1/1
Michael J. Carbone
Michael J. Carbone, age 73, of Erie passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born October 31, 1947 in Erie the son of the late Daniel and Frances St. George Carbone.

Michael was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was with the 114th Assault Helicopter Co. in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart for injuries received.

Following his return to Erie he worked as a City of Erie Police dispatcher and later became an Electrician for the City of Erie Fire Department having retired in 2003 after 30 years of work.

In his free time, Michael worked as a disc jockey for Gannon's radio station, WERG, on Super Soul Saturdays. He was known on air as "Mike West" and worked there from 1995 until 2014. He loved assembling and repairing anything electronic, and had a large collection of records.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Richard St. George.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Joy Bauer and her husband Randy of Fryburg, Pa.; two granddaughters, Kara Gunter (Alex) and Katie Durkin; a great-grandson, Jett Gunter; and a sister, Cheryl Hodowud of Miami Beach, Fla.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Super Soul Saturday, c/o Gannon Radio WERG, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
