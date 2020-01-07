|
|
Michael J. Donohue, age 60, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
He was born in Boston, Mass., on October 23, 1959 a son of Marjorie Doherty Donohue and the late Henry P. Donohue.
Michael graduated from Fairview High School in 1978.
He was very technically talented and enjoyed working on computers and electronics.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Jean Decker; two children, Sara and Brad Donohue and two nieces.
Private arrangements entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020