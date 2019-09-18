|
Michael J. Folga passed away peacefully, at age 64, on August 31st, surrounded by his loved ones.
The love and support Mike received from the local sports community, and especially the hockey communities, gave him strength to battle a very rare cancer this past year. During his fight, Mike continued to put others first, one of the attributes that best defined him.
Mike's professional career started in baseball with the Cardinals, Pirates, and Cubs organizations. It continued in hockey with minor league teams in Virginia and Peoria, before Mike's career in the NHL with St. Louis, Chicago, and the New York Rangers. After the NHL, Mike spent nearly two decades with the Mercyhurst Lakers hockey program.
Mike was an avid Browns (go, Browns!), Indians and Pirates fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, canning and making sausage with his brothers, son and nephews. Mike also enjoyed carpentry and working on his house and camp. He had many skills and a big heart that he used to help his family and many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father John, and his son Matthew (Ratkowski).
Michael is survived by his wife Kayleen, his son Dakota, his mother Rose, his wife's sons Ryan (Bree Germonto) and Steve Germonto, sisters Lynnette (John Figurski) and Annette (Jerome Rupp), brothers Daniel (Betsy) and John (Tina), many grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as so many beloved friends.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, East 26th and Wallace St., on Saturday, September 21st, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private inurnment will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hockey Fights Cancer: https://www.nhl.com/community/hockey-fights-cancer/.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019