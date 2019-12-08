|
|
Michael J. Hanley, formerly from Erie, Pa., passed away on November 30, 2019 in Flagler Beach, Fla. He was born in Erie, Pa. and was the son of the late Mary Brader Hanley and John L. Hanley. He was 82 years old.
Mike graduated from Cathedral Prep High School Class of 1956. He then attended Gannon University before enrolling at St. Mark's Seminary in Erie, Pa. and moved onto St. Bonaventure in Olean, N.Y. to become a priest. Before being ordained, he left the priesthood and decided to take another path in life to marry Carol Ann Sosey. He then went on to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science where he graduated in 1960 as a licensed mortician, where he was the president of his class. That brought him back to his childhood roots to work as a mortician, which was the family business.
Mike grew up with his family living on the second floor of the Edward C. Hanley Funeral Home, which is now Quinn Funeral Home. He worked for Jack Quinn for many years. In 1969, he decided to move on and become part-owner of Leo's Car Washes, where he remained until his retirement 31 years later. After his retirement he wanted to fill his days a bit so he decided to drive the yellow school bus in the Millcreek School District. He loved being around the children and their parents. He also worked for Nancy Dusckas at her funeral home when needed. After moving to Flagler Beach, Fla., he made many friends and the 'guys' talked him into working with them staffing the Tourist Information Center at the Daytona International Speedway, as well as, at Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson. He was an avid reader and was a loyal Notre Dame fan, never missing a game.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Marylane Foley and brother-in-law Jim Foley, Rita Will and brother-in-law Bob Will and a brother Edward "Eddie" Hanley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carol Hanley, three daughters Elisa (Dan) Wilwohl of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shauna Hanley of Erie, Pa. and Colleen (Brian) Iavarone of Girard, Pa. He is also survived by his sister Peggy (Gallagher) Schloss of Pittsburgh, Pa., his grandchildren Conner Orloff, Carter Kabot and Eric and Sierra Iavarone, as well as many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed as per Mike's wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be at the Trinity Cemetery in Erie, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by the Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie at donate.lovetotherescue.org, or 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505; or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019