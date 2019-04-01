Michael J. "Mike" Mennini, 33, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on October 15, 1985, son of Richard and Julie Mennini.



Michael graduated from Central High School, and was employed at United Erie Interstate Chemicals. As a teenager, he could be found at the neighborhood park playing sports. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't build or repair. Michael was known for his outgoing personality, his sense of humor, and when he walked into a room, it lit up. Underneath his tough exterior laid a heart of gold, willing to help anyone in need.



Michael's daughters were his pride and joy. He continuously strived to better his life for his girls and family, and will forever be remembered and deeply missed by all.



Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Belinda Qualtiere and paternal grandparents Richard and Rose Mennini.



Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughters Makaylee, GeAnna and Kassandra Mennini. He is further survived by his sisters Renee (Rich) Shick, Michelle Mennini (Akeem Satterfield) and one brother Tony Mennini and his fiancé Torie Humphries, many nieces, nephews, and dear friend Kelli Sonney.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



