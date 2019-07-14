|
Michael J. "Mikey" or "Billy" Swanson, age 36, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on September 14, 1982, son of John M. and Betty S. (Sharp) Swanson of Harborcreek.
Mikey attended Harbor Creek High School and was previously employed by Port Erie Plastics. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike and fishing. Most of all, his passion was listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank Sharp; paternal grandparents, John Swanson and Phyllis Butler; one aunt, Brenda Glassman; two uncles, Carl and Christopher Swanson and his beloved pet dog, Marley.
In addition to his parents, survivors include one brother, Matthew Swanson; mathernal grandmother, Jewel Book; two aunts, April Lynn Sirney (Jerry) and Darlene Coxon (Bill); three uncles: Donny, Brian and David Sharp and many loving cousins and friends.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7 p.m. by the Rev. David Roach, Pastor of Harborcreek Baptist Church. Mikey will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019