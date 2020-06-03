Michael J. Pruvedenti, 71, of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Erie VA Medical Center.
He was born in Erie, on July 6, 1948, son of the late Carmen and Jean Marie Panneta Pruvedenti.
Michael was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a retired teacher with the Erie School District. Michael was a member of St. Peter Cathedral. He enjoyed horse racing.
Survivors include his wife Ann C. Chisholm Pruvedenti of Erie and his brothers Carmen Pruvedenti of Erie and John Pruvedenti of England.
Services will be private with burial in Trinity Cemetery.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.