Michael J. Pytlarz, 68, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Erie on October 9, 1951 a son of the late Raymond and Lucille Lewis Pytlarz.
Michael graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1969 and worked at Erisco Industries for 32 years. Most recently he worked at Composiflex for over six years before retirement. He was a member of the South Erie Turners and enjoyed traveling and going to the local casinos
Survivors include two brothers, Raymond R. Pytlarz and his wife, Raejean, and John Pytlarz and his wife, Kathy, all of Erie; his partner, Grant Kaschak of Erie; his special friend, Mary Ann Dauer, of Erie; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial are private for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
