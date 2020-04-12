Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pytlarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Pytlarz


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Pytlarz Obituary
Michael J. Pytlarz, 68, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Erie on October 9, 1951 a son of the late Raymond and Lucille Lewis Pytlarz.

Michael graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1969 and worked at Erisco Industries for 32 years. Most recently he worked at Composiflex for over six years before retirement. He was a member of the South Erie Turners and enjoyed traveling and going to the local casinos

Survivors include two brothers, Raymond R. Pytlarz and his wife, Raejean, and John Pytlarz and his wife, Kathy, all of Erie; his partner, Grant Kaschak of Erie; his special friend, Mary Ann Dauer, of Erie; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial are private for the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign Michael's Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -