Michael J. Stablein, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Erie on April 7, 1952, son of the late Robert and Mary Stablein.
Michael was a 1970 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a member of Lawrence Park Athletic Club, and was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Indians. Michael also loved drag-racing and was part of a racing team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving in the Vietnam War.
Michael is survived by his children, Adam Stablein and Megan Spare (Joseph); his siblings, Susan Carter (Robert) of Holly Springs, N.C., and Mark Stablein (Susan), Jeff Stablein, Stephen Stablein, Deborah Ballus (Kevin) and Kathleen Walker (Daniel) all of Erie; his granddaughter, Hailey Stablein; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Stablein.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Jerry Priscaro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019