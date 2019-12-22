|
Michael J. Wygant, of Colchester, Vermont (formerly Erie, Pa.) passed away in his sleep, on Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019, from diabetic complications at 27 years young. He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 4, and he, along with help and support of his family and friends, fought this terrible disease that ended up taking him from us at such a young age.
Michael, born May 2, 1992, loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and backpacking with his siblings. Each year, Michael looked forward to camping with his family at Letchworth State Park, a home-away-from-home, for the last twenty five years. Michael spent his free time playing the drums, bowling, playing video games, and drinking beers by the fire with family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to cheer his favorite Pittsburgh teams, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Michael was a free spirit and always looked towards his next adventure. He moved to Colchester, Vermont in January in order to take a job with Homeland Security. Michael was very proud of the work he was doing and was making great strides and impressions in his new position. He hadn't been in Vermont long, just under a year, and was already a proud Vermonter. Michael had a heartfelt appreciation for all those serving and those who have served our country. His deepfelt patriotism for the USA was unparalleled.
Michael was more than a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend. He was so generous with his time and his love. Any time, day or night, Michael was there to lend a helping hand. He was an amazing uncle and loved playing with is niece and nephew.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert Wygant and his grandparents Edward "Butch" and Margaret Klan.
Michael is survived by his mother Elizabeth Wygant, sister Elise (Brad) Bartelme, brother Steven Wygant, and brother Garrett (Amanda) Wygant, niece Lillian Bartelme, nephew Benjamin Wygant, grandparents Maureen (Edward) Wygant, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will not be having calling hours. Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, December 23rd at 10 a.m. (2401 W. 38th St., Erie, Pa.). Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of Michael's life will follow at a luncheon with family and friends. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www2.jdrf.org.
