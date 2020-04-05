|
Michael James "Mickey" Mercurio, age 52, of North East, Pa., went to be with the Lord on March 30th, 2020. Michael was born in Olean, N.Y. on August 13th, 1969. He was the beloved son of the late Dr. Robert Mercurio.
He is survived by his daughter, Harmony Mercurio, of Fredonia, N.Y., whom he loved with all his heart. He is also survived by his mother, Susan Mercurio, of North East, Pa., his brothers Robert Mercurio of Buffalo, N.Y., Joseph (Maura) Mercurio of Edinboro, Pa., and his sister Andrea Mercurio of Westfield, N.Y. He is further survived by his nephews Private Joseph Mercurio of the U.S. Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Liam Mercurio of Edinboro, Pa., and niece Alannah Mercurio of Edinboro, Pa. Also, his very special friend, Susan Nolan of Fredonia, N.Y.
Michael was a lover of spirituality, music and nature. He cherished time spent at the family property on the Chautauqua Ridge. But most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter. Michael was a kind and generous man who always made time for his family and friends. He loved singing with his friends or even by himself. All those of us who knew and loved him know that he is with the Lord now. We will hold his memory in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Due to the current restrictions on travel and gatherings, services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
