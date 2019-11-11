|
|
On November 4, 2019, Michael passed away while doing what he loved…hunting black bear in Pennsylvania.
Michael was born on November 20, 1951, to Stanley and Helen Dubowski, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
He grew up in Erie attending St. Hedwig's Catholic School and Erie Tech High School. Before he died, he was able to attend his 50th high school reunion and see many friends he hadn't seen in 50 years.
After high school, Michael went to Edinboro University, where he graduated with a degree in teaching. His dream was to go to Alaska, so when he was offered a position to coach football and teach in Fairbanks, he jumped at the chance. He drove up from Erie in 1974 with all his possessions in his car. He taught and coached for 23 years.
In 1975, he met the love of his life and married her in December 1976. Together they spent over 40 years hunting, fishing, camping, and raising their two children in Alaska. He was very proud of the adults they have become.
One of his most recent joys came on January 8, 2018 when his dear granddaughter was born. He loved her so much and wanted to always be there for her. Another joy came last summer, when he walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Dubowski, his brother, Peter Dubowski, and his nephew, David Dubowski.
He leaves behind his mother, Helen Dubowski of Erie, his wife, Eileen (Giles) Dubowski of Salcha, Alaska, his son, Joshua Dubowski of Anchorage, Alaska, his daughter, Sarah (Dubowski) Hollister and husband, Keenan Hollister, of Fairbanks, Alaska, his granddaughter, Skyah Marley Hollister of Fairbanks, Alaska, his brother, Stanley Dubowski and wife Audrey of Erie, Pa., his brother, Jim Dubowski and wife Linda of Erie, Pa., and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Nunzi's Restaurant in Erie, from 6-8 p.m. Come and share a story or two with his family.
To sign an online guest book and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the John B. Brown Funeral Home, Huntingdon, Pa.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2019