Michael John (Mikie) Kavcsak passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in The Villages, Fla.
Born on July 7, 1933, he was one of 12 children born to the late John and Mary (Macosko) Kavcsak in Erie, Pa.
Mike began his journey of faith with his family at St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. He continued that faith journey while living in our nation's capital, where he met and married the love of his life.
Mike honorably served our country in the Navy during the Korean War and retired from the Defense Mapping Agency. In addition to involvement in his church, Mike was an American Legion member for over 50 years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Smith Kavcsak, sister Helen (Kavcsak) Law, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. His devoted wife and family's memories of loving support and laughter are eternal.
Mike has been laid to rest in the Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, close to his sister Sr. M. Perpetua, O.S.B.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Saint Macrina Convent, 500 W. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401.
