The legend of Michael John Masternak came to an end as he quietly passed away at age 68, in his Cambridge Springs residence, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Michael (known by many as Iron Mike) was born in Pittsburgh, on May 9, 1952, the son of the late Stephen John Masternak and Genevieve Valerie Szejk.
He graduated with the North Hills High School class of 1971 and worked primarily as a mechanic, running several auto body shops with his friends in Edinboro and Erie, and spending his final years restoring antique motorcycles.
Mike's life was full of adventures. He loved nature, painting, drawing, sculpting, restoring old things, riding motorcycles and playing blues. His love for his family and friends ran deep, and his door was always open to guests.
Mike married Sharon Elizabeth Bowen on July 23, 2006, and she survives. Other survivors include: son, Marcus Robert Masternak and his wife, Kimberly, and their children, Eve, Viggo and Zeke of Venango; brother, Stephen Masternak and his wife, Peggy of Toledo, Ohio; sister, Linda Finley and her husband, Jim of Tacoma, Wash.; stepson, Nicholas Watts and his wife, Victoria and their children Noah and Hannah; stepson, Daniel Watts and his wife, Justina, and their children Michael, Cian and Arlo; his former wife, Jayne Gaub; and his niece and nephews.
While his time has come to an end, his stories live on in the hearts of his friends and family. A memorial will be held next year in his honor. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
