Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Michael John O'Hara


Michael John O'Hara Obituary
Michael John O'Hara, age 44, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born in Erie, on October 5, 1974, the son of Diane Raines O'Hara-Meyers and the late Conrad Vergotz.

Mike worked in construction for Janicki Drywall, Inc. He was a member of the Lawrence Park Athletic Club and enjoyed shooting pool. Mike had a very kind heart and always lent a helping hand to many.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by three children, Daniel "DJ" O'Hara, Alexander O'Hara, and Brent O'Hara (Rachel); one brother, Jim O'Hara; three sisters, Jadie Weyand (David), Carrie Ion (Mike), and LeighAnn Sinn (John); one granddaughter, Allison Laufer; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Samantha Vannoy. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019
