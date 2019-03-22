|
Michael John O'Hara, age 44, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born in Erie, on October 5, 1974, the son of Diane Raines O'Hara-Meyers and the late Conrad Vergotz.
Mike worked in construction for Janicki Drywall, Inc. He was a member of the Lawrence Park Athletic Club and enjoyed shooting pool. Mike had a very kind heart and always lent a helping hand to many.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by three children, Daniel "DJ" O'Hara, Alexander O'Hara, and Brent O'Hara (Rachel); one brother, Jim O'Hara; three sisters, Jadie Weyand (David), Carrie Ion (Mike), and LeighAnn Sinn (John); one granddaughter, Allison Laufer; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Samantha Vannoy. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019