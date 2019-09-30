|
Michael John Regan, 63, passed away at his home in Huntingdon County, on September 26, 2019.
Mike was a General McLane graduate and worked for Niagara Plastics before moving to Huntingdon.
He was the son of John "Jack" Regan and the late Jeanne (Dion) Regan.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, custom gunwork, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by Linda Regan, his wife of 40 years, four children: Marje (Marc) Koehlert, Gary Klemm, Sean (Mindy) Regan, and Kayla (Kourt) Regan, five siblings: Kathleen (Steve) Bloom, Nancy (Dave) Fowler, Pat (Patricia) Regan, Colleen (Jerry) Moran, and Dan Regan, and five grandchildren: Madison, Hannah and Seth Regan, and Lucas and Kevin Cerilli.
Mike will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 30, 2019