|
|
Michael John Whitney Anderson, age 47, of Lawrence Park Township, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, on May 19, 1972, son of the late John W. "Jack," Jr. and Maryann (Kelly) Anderson.
Mike was a 1991 graduate of Iroquois High School and a 1995 graduate of Fredonia State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He was also a 2005 graduate of the former Erie Business Center, having earned an associate degree in accounting.
Mike was employed for many years by WJET TV as a camera operator and member of the severe weather team, a job he loved and was passionate about. He was previously employed by Verizon.
His Roman Catholic faith was at the center of his life as a member of Mount Calvary R. C. Church and an active member of the Erie Diocese Cursillo Movement. Mike was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels Erie and was a former member of the Fire Police Division of the Perry Highway Hose Co. An avid Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also enjoyed bowling, amateur radio and watching vintage television game shows. He will be forever remembered for his caring heart, selfless nature and for the pure and gentle spirit he possessed, which allowed him to always put the needs of others before his own.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first adoptive father, Albert G. Whitney.
Mike is survived by his beloved sister, Maureen M. Beers and her husband, Keith of Lawrence Park Township; one niece, Courtney Hime; two nephews, Brandon and Derek Hime; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Monday at Mount Calvary R. C. Church at 10 a.m. Mike will be privately laid to rest, alongside his parents, at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020