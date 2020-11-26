Michael Joseph Callari, 85, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born September 14, 1935 in Erie, a son of the late Joseph Michael and Mary Nicastro Callari.
Michael was a graduate of Cathedral Prep Class of 1953. He served in the United States Army and worked at Smith Meters for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Michael was a member of the Erie Maennerchor Club, Sons of Little Italy, and Lakeview Country Club. He was an avid golfer and, in his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball with his Little Italy friends and in the Glenwood League.
Michael had a great sense of humor and always tried to make people feel good. He enjoyed working in his yard and took great pride in his landscaping.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Joyce Roberts Callari and grandson, Shawn Callari.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Michael Callari; three daughters, Michelle Flannery (Michael), Maureen Callari, and Christina Callari; and two sisters, Shirley A. Migdal (Robert) and Roberta L. Vitale (Dominick). He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the family's convenience. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm St., Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.