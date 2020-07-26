Michael Joseph Maille, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from a short illness at Geisinger CMC, Scranton, Pa. Mike was born in Harborcreek, Pa., to the late Doris Mae (Shallop) and Joseph Louis Maille, on February 22, 1953.
Mike graduated from Harborcreek High School in 1971. He continued his education by attending several technical schools for certification in tool design, hydraulics, and machine programming. Mike was known for his skill, workmanship and "can-do" attitude. He worked for numerous companies in Erie, including Niagara Construction, Plaztek, McInnes Steel and Port Erie Plastics. Mike finished his working career for MetLife in Scranton, Pa., in the claims department.
Mike's passion was volunteering for the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department. Alongside his father, uncles, cousins and friends he devoted his time in protecting and serving his community. For nine years, Mike made his home in Scranton, Pa., working at MetLife and creating a comfortable home.
He is survived by three children Stacey L. Maille (Stan) of North East, George M. Maille (Tracie) of New Cumberland, Joseph L. Maille (Cortney) of Sweet Valley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary C. Stewart (James) of Harborcreek and Brenda L. Chmura (John) of Orchard Park, N.Y.; and a large extended family. A special thank you to his "Ohio" cousins, especially Bill Cratsley, for their love and support of Mike during these recent years.
Arrangements are being made by the Miller Bean Funeral Home, Scranton, Pa. Because of COVID-19 no services will be held at this time. A memorial celebration of Mike's life will be planned for the spring of 2021 in Harborcreek when gathering is safer.
Memorials can be made in Mike's memory to the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department, 7275 Buffalo Rd, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
