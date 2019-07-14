|
|
Formerly of Erie
Michael Joseph Ropelewski, of the Cathedral Prep School class of 1962, died in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 9, 2019, after an extended illness.
Michael was born in 1944, to Raymond and Mary Ann Ropelewski of Erie, and attended Penn State University, graduating in 1966 with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He married his wife, Betty Bendiburg, that same year at St. James Catholic Church in Erie.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Ropelewski, and his godson and nephew Bobby Ropelewski.
Michael is survived by his wife Betty, twin daughters Jennifer Jhon of Florida and Wendy Lott (Jason) of New Mexico, his sisters Marilyn Hutchison (George) and Joan Sanchez (Ed) of Denver, close cousins Rose and Richard Vargo of Erie, and grandchildren Sarah and Jimmy Lott and Benjamin and Zulema Jhon.
A graveside service will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Saturday, July 20th, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019