Michael Joseph "Papa" Szklenski, Sr., age 81, of Union City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Corry Manor. Born in Erie on March 16, 1938, he was the son of the late Michael J. Szklenski and Elsie Osiecki Szklenski.
Michael served his country in the United State Marines and over the years had worked at Welch's, National Forge, and General Electric. He enjoyed attending auctions, fishing in Lake LeBoeuf, hunting and bowling. He was formerly a member of Stancliff Hose Company.
He is survived by his former wife Judith Szklenski of Waterford; three children- Michael J. Szklenski Jr. of Waterford, Matthew J. Szklenski of Union City, and Ann M. Brooks (John) of Centerville; four grandchildren- Justin, Garrett, Tyler, and Kaitlyn; a sister, Rosemarie Slater and her husband Carl of North East; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers- Stanley and Edward Szklenski.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and may attend the funeral service there on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Gregory Passauer of All Saints Parish in Waterford. Interment will be in Grahamville Cemetery, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019