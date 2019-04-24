Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Szklenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph "Papa" Szklenski Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Joseph "Papa" Szklenski, Sr., age 81, of Union City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Corry Manor. Born in Erie on March 16, 1938, he was the son of the late Michael J. Szklenski and Elsie Osiecki Szklenski.

Michael served his country in the United State Marines and over the years had worked at Welch's, National Forge, and General Electric. He enjoyed attending auctions, fishing in Lake LeBoeuf, hunting and bowling. He was formerly a member of Stancliff Hose Company.

He is survived by his former wife Judith Szklenski of Waterford; three children- Michael J. Szklenski Jr. of Waterford, Matthew J. Szklenski of Union City, and Ann M. Brooks (John) of Centerville; four grandchildren- Justin, Garrett, Tyler, and Kaitlyn; a sister, Rosemarie Slater and her husband Carl of North East; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers- Stanley and Edward Szklenski.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and may attend the funeral service there on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Gregory Passauer of All Saints Parish in Waterford. Interment will be in Grahamville Cemetery, North East.

Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now