Michael L. Csop, 94, of Manchester Commons, Fairview, Pa., died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
He was born December 8, 1925 in Wilkes Barre, Pa., a son of the late Wassel and Pauline Simpko Csop.
Mike was raised and educated in Wilkes Barre and graduated from Wilkes Barre High School. He then served in the U.S. Army Air Force in Burma during WWII. Following his honorable discharge, Mike studied at the Kansas Institute of Technology where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He went on to become WICU TV's first Chief Engineer and had a remarkable 44 year career at Channel 12. Mike built Channel 12 into a powerhouse television station. One of his proudest moments came when he was asked to give a tour of WICU to one of television's inventors, Allan B. DuMont. Another high point included heading the Engineering Advisory Committee that put WQLN, Channel 54, the local PBS station on the air.
Mike was a true renaissance man, making his own wine, recording music, hunting, fishing, woodworking in his basement as well as gardening. Mike told the most amazing stories of the early days of television and how he helped grow WICU over the years. Mike's greatest accomplishment and source of pride was his family and the home he built in Spartansburg, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Tillotson Csop, whom he married September 20, 1952 in Spartansburg, Pa.; two daughters, Annette Csop and Michelle Byrne; a son-in-law, Donnie Carr; five sisters; and two brothers.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Csop of Erie, Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Reed of Erie, Pa., Cherie Anderson (David) of Chautauqua Lake, N.Y., and Carol Tillotson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and his beloved cat, Kid Rock.
He is further survived by many other beloved family and friends.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Home Care in Spartansburg and Manchester Commons in Fairview for the valuable role they played in Mike's life.
Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to have a private visitation and funeral service.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
Memorials in Mike's honor can be made to Tamarack Wildlife Center, 21601 Stull Rd., Saegertown, PA 16433.
.
.