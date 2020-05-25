|
Michael L. Mackanos, 72, of Girard, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born February 24, 1948 in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late John E. and Ann E. (Biroscak) Mackanos.
As a young man, Mike moved to Erie with his family and later graduated from Cathedral Prep Academy in 1965. He attended Gannon College (now University) for a year where he studied Accounting.
He began employment with CopesVulcan in 1967 on 26th Street and later moved to Girard and worked at the new Copes Vulcan plant in Lake City. He worked there as an engine Lathe Operator and also as an Inspector.
He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Erie. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing throughout his life as well as spending time with his granddogs, Ernie, Frankie and Grady.
Mike will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou (Miller) Mackanos, whom he married at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Erie on April 25, 1970, also a daughter, Michelle L. Mackanos (Mike Matteo) of Erie; a son, John M. Mackanos of Ashville, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to view the live stream Funeral Mass on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude's web page at www.stjudeapos.org and go to the live mass link.
Mike's family would like to express their gratitude to the St. Vincent Cancer Center as well as Interim Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church 2801 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16505 or to A.F. Dobler Hose Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2020