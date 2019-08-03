|
Michael M. Herman, 31, of Erie, Pa., died on the evening of July 30th, 2019, after a lifelong struggle with mental and emotional health.
Michael, also known as "Mike" and "Tuesday" among friends and family, was born on June 6th, 1988 to parents Michael N. Herman (deceased) and Melissa L. Bishop (Briggs-Herman).
He is survived by his loving mother, Melissa and husband Joseph S. Bishop; sister, Jenny; son, Aiden; along with Aiden's mother, Catherine Parlin. He will additionally be mourned by caring family and friends including grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was a passionate individual who sought to understand life and the world more deeply. Having studied art at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Michael also pursued diverse interests, such as running, animal rights activism, vegan cooking, learning about Japanese culture and language, and enjoying literature and music. He was driven by challenging his potential and exploring ways to spread positive changes in the world.
The family has decided to hold private services and no public viewing will take place.
To honor Michael's memory and to raise awareness and support for mental health, the family suggests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Project Semicolon projectsemicolon.com" target="_blank">(projectsemicolon.com) or directly to support his son Aiden. If you wish to donate for the latter, please send checks to Melissa Bishop at 1686 River Rd., Apt C, Warren, PA 16365.
