1/2
Michael M. Koenig
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael M. Koenig, age 76, of Harborcreek Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on December 12, 1943, son of the late Edward and Lillian (Quinn) Koenig.

Michael was a 1962 graduate of the former Sloan High School (Sloan, N.Y.). He resided in Cheektowaga, N.Y. until 2013 when he and his late wife, Joanne, moved to Spring Creek, N.Y. He made Harborcreek home since 2016.

Michael was employed as an electrician by various electrical contractors throughout his lengthy career. A consummate railroad enthusiast and war/military history buff, he was a member of the Western NY Railway Historical Society, Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society, Lancaster Central Railroad Club and Corry Historical Society. Michael also enjoyed flower gardening and had a vast knowledge of the different floral species.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne M. (Matuszkiewicz) Koenig.

Survivors include his children: Martin Koenig (Sarah) of Kansas, Stephan Koenig (Rachel) of Harborcreek and Melissa Koenig of Maryland; one sister, Marilynne Wright (Richard) of Arizona; and six grandchildren: Anne, Madison, Joseph, Isabelle, Evan and Michael Koenig.

Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private funeral service will follow. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including a limit on the number of visitors throughout calling hours, the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Western NY Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 416, Buffalo, NY 14231.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Rachel & Family,

I am sorry to hear of Michael's passing. You were such a good caregiver to him. He made me laugh many times. Please accept my thoughts and condolences.

Maureen Rizzo
Brevillier Village
Maureen Rizzo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved