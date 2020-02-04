|
Michael "Mick" Harrison Zoth died peacefully, at home, on February 2nd, 2020, in Erie, Pa., at the age of 66.
Michael was born on May 2nd, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Albert and Elizabeth Zoth.
He graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1971. He also briefly attended Catawba College from 1971 - 1972.
Michael was an avid athlete and had a singular passion for tennis and playing doubles with his friends. He was also an accomplished guitar player, being trained at age 9 to play classic style. But by far, his greatest joy was his love and devotion for his children.
Michael is survived by his beloved son Spencer Harrison Zoth of Rockville, Md. and beloved daughter Rickie Anne Reed of Erie, Pa., his sister Deborah H. Newcomer of Gotha, Fla., and former wife Jennifer L. Reed of Erie Pa.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours at 800-273-8255.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2020