Michael "Mike" Anthony Dobrzynski, 58, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 24, 1960, into the loving arms of his parents, Eugene and Mary Ann (Perschler) Dobrzynski.
Mike graduated from Fairview High School in 1978. Active for many years with the Boy Scouts of America, Mike achieved their highest rank of Eagle Scout. He spent many years as a carpenter, property manager and home rehabber in both Florida and the Erie area.
Mike was a loving father to his daughter Jessica Dobrzynski and his son Jonathan (Jenny) Dobrzynski both of Fairview. He was also a proud Dzia Dzia to his grandson Jason. A large family who will miss him dearly survives him. Siblings include two brothers James (Kim) Dobrzynski of Albright, West Virginia, and Mark (Laura) Dobrzynski of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and two sisters Pattie (Michael) Billings of Edinboro and Carol Dobrzynski of Erie, his ex-wife Pamela Booth and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, and all are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415, with Rev. Thomas Tyler Celebrant. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Mikes memory to Holy Cross Church or the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019