Michael "Mike" Lucero, age 71, of Springboro, Pa. passed away on July 18, 2019 at his home after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born on December 13, 1947 in Erie, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents Felix D. and M. Irene Lucero.
Mike was a graduate of Fairview High School and then was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served one year in Vietnam. After his military service, he went to school to learn welding and was employed by Bucyrus Erie until they closed. He then worked for Chivers Construction as the equipment maintenance mechanic and later for Roger Brothers until his retirement.
Mike enjoyed his Draft horses, taking them to plowing events and the Albion Fair. He also enjoyed deer hunting and a weekly round of golf and drinks with his brother and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Lucero, son Aaron Lucero of Washington, Pa., brothers Pete Lucero of Fairview, Pa., and Felix Lucero of Wausau, Wisc. He is further survived by his stepchildren Stacey Ruland, Stephen Scalise and Blaine Hoover and several grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
No calling hours were observed. Service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019