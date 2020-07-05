Michael "Mikey" Brian Kuhlman, age 58, passed away peacefully, on June 23rd, 2020, at his home, after a courageously fought illness.
He was born on March 6th, 1962, in Erie, Pa., to David Lewis Kuhlman and Barbara Jean Groves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and several other family members.
He is survived by his longtime partner and love of his life, Lisa Lawrence Perry, his daughter, Jessica Swafford, grandson, Isaac, stepmother, Jacqueline Kuhlman, brothers, David Lewis Kuhlman, Jr of Girard, Pa., William John Kuhlman of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and Donald Pender (Rachel) of Ten Mile, Tenn., sisters, Didi "Deets" Lizbeth Howard (Chuck) of Harborcreek, Pa., Laurel Renee McLanahan (Jim) of Waterford, Pa., Barbara Ann Bush (Tom) of Okeechobee, Fla., and JJ Maenpaa (Randy) of Conneaut, Ohio, and stepsisters Amy Tessier and Margie Polk of Girard, Pa. and Denise Marsjanik of York, Pa., and several nieces and nephews with a special mention of niece Kristina Johnson-Ingram of Conneaut, Ohio.
Mikey attended Fairview High School, served in the job corps after finishing school and later earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Psychology from West Virginia State University (Mountaineers).
Mikey always made everyone laugh. His quick wit and spontaneous sense of humor lit up the room and made him the life of the party. He will be sadly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of having him in their life. It gives us some comfort knowing dad and Mikey are now sitting on either side of God.
Mikey's family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Lisa Perry for taking such amazing care of him during his last few years.
Dad and Mikey are enjoying playing Euchre with God. (Good luck, God).
