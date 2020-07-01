The Reverend Michael P. Allison, 60, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his rectory in Grove City, Pa.
Father Allison was born on September 13, 1959 in Erie, Pa., the son of R. Craig Allison, Sr. and Susan (Considine) Allison.
He attended various elementary schools and, after graduating from St. Mark Seminary High School in 1977, he received his BA in English from Gannon University in 1981. Father Allison attended St. Mark Seminary for a time, but was ordained for the Diocese of Palm Beach, Fla. at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral on May 10, 1991.
While in Florida, he received an MA in theology and an MA in divinity from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, Boynton Beach, Fla.
Father Allison returned to the Diocese of Erie to care for his ailing father in 1997. He served the diocese as campus minister at Penn State, The Behrend College in Erie (1997-1999), as well as weekend assistant at Holy Rosary Parish, Erie (1998-2004) and weekday Mass celebrant at Gannondale, Erie (1998-2000) before being incardinated into the Diocese of Erie in March 2000.
From 1999 to 2011, Father Allison was chaplain and faculty member at Mercyhurst Preparatory School, during which time he also served as chaplain of Penn State, The Behrend College, Erie (2002-2006), and as pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Erie (2007-2011). He also earned his MA in education from Gannon University in 2004.
In 2011, Father Allison was assigned pastor of Beloved Disciple Parish in Grove City. He remained there until his death. During his tenure at Beloved Disciple Parish, he was also a religious studies instructor at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage (March 2013-July 2013) and President of the Shenango Valley Catholic School System (2013-2016).
In addition to his other assignments, Father Allison served the Diocese of Erie on the Diocesan Presbyteral Council (2004-2006) and as Chairman of the Emmaus Committee (2006-2015).
Father Allison's ministry was characterized by a loving warmth and outreach to all in need, especially those of the parishes and educational communities he served. This loving care began with his family. After the death of his father, Father Allison provided care and companionship for his mother, Susie Allison, until her death in 2016. He enjoyed a particularly close bond with his nephew Jacob Allison and his nieces Emma and Mara Allison.
Father Allison was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brothers, R. Craig Allison, Jr., and his wife, Gina, and Christian L. Allison and his wife, Jane France. He is further survived by his nephew, Jacob Allison, his nieces Emma and Mara Allison, his uncle Msgr. Bruce Allison of the Diocese of Erie, and his uncle Keith Allison and his wife Judy.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2nd from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127 and Friday, July 3rd at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16505 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop Lawrence Persico presiding. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private.
The Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508 is assisting with arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating for the funeral Mass will be very limited. Friends are encouraged to participate in the Mass itself via live-streaming to allow room for family, clergy and current parishioners. The link can be found on the St. Jude the Apostle Church homepage http://www.stjudeapos.org, or at the St. Jude Parish YouTube channel. Out of respect for the well-being of all, attendees at the funeral are asked to please wear face masks.
The Allison family would like to thank all the parishioners of Beloved Disciple Parish family, particularly Mikey and Jim Bancroft, Angie and Jay Felicetty and Deacon Owen Wagner, for their love and support of Father Mike and his family.
Memorials may be made to Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.