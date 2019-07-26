Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Michael P. McBride Obituary
Beloved Son, Brother, and Uncle

Michael P. McBride, age 49, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

He was born in Plattsburg, N.Y., on May 10, 1970, a son of Richard and Carmen Quinones McBride.

Mike was an accomplished gunsmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cycling and was a Yankees and Rangers fan.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister, Lisa McBride, two brothers, Ivan McBride (Cara Grimm McBride) and John McBride (Heidi), five nephews, Chase McBride, Bo Hess, Tyler Stiles, Evan McBride and Logan McBride and his business partner and close friend, Martin Zuck.

Friends may call on Saturday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
