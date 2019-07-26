|
Beloved Son, Brother, and Uncle
Michael P. McBride, age 49, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
He was born in Plattsburg, N.Y., on May 10, 1970, a son of Richard and Carmen Quinones McBride.
Mike was an accomplished gunsmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cycling and was a Yankees and Rangers fan.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister, Lisa McBride, two brothers, Ivan McBride (Cara Grimm McBride) and John McBride (Heidi), five nephews, Chase McBride, Bo Hess, Tyler Stiles, Evan McBride and Logan McBride and his business partner and close friend, Martin Zuck.
Friends may call on Saturday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019