Michael P. Oakes, age 63, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on July 10, 1955, a son of the late Wilson W. and Alice Fox Oakes.
Michael graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1973 and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
He worked as a CNC machinist for Bay City Forge for 29 years and had currently been a caregiver for the past ten years.
Michael loved watching and playing sports, but above all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, Curtis, Charles, Ronald, Daniel, Robert, Kenneth, Thomas; and a sister, Thelma McClay.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Hope Oakes of Fairview and Faith Oakes and her fiancé Beau Anderson of Lake City; and their mother, Marie Barner; his siblings, Elizabeth Wilwohl of Millcreek, David Oakes and his wife Patricia of Erie and Wanda Kitelinger of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Courtney, Joycelynn, Ashley, Michael, James, McKennah, Peyton, and Ryleigh; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Per Michael's wishes – come as you are – no need to dress up!! Full military honors will follow.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019