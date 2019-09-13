|
Michael P. Tomko, Sr., age 78, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on June 25, 1941 to the late Michael and Ethel (Nagy) Tomko.
He married Gloria Kamerer on June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2015.
Michael graduated from Cambridge Springs High School. He had extensive training in materials management and was employed at Lord Corp., Channelock and American Meter. He was a 4th degree of Knight of Columbus. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and spending time with family.
He was a member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church.
Michael is survived by two daughters, Cindy (John) Young of Cambridge Springs and Renee (David) Heitzer of West Springfield; one son, Michael (Chris) Tomko, Jr. of Cambridge Springs; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna) Young, Christopher (Kelli)Young, Kristine Heitzer, Jackie (Zach) Zimmat, Jacob Heitzer, Corey Tomko and Brandon Tomko; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Heitzer and Nathan Zimmat; two sisters, Dolores Ostrander of West Virginia and Barb Strong of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Gloria.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 15th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Agatha's Church 353 Pine St., Meadville, PA 16335, with Father Andrew Boyd officiating. A procession will follow to the Park Lawn Cemetery in Jamestown, Pa., where a committal service will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Springs Rod & Gun Club, 24609 PA- 99, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 13, 2019