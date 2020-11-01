1/1
Michael Patrick Kelley
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Patrick Kelley passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, Canada.

He was born in Milton, Fla., on October 22, 1958 to Patricia O'Donnell Kelley Cronin and the late John E. Kelley.

He grew up in Erie, Pa. and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory High School and Northwestern University in Chicago with a degree in journalism.

Michael was a loving son and brother, travelling much of the world through his work as a journalist. He worked for Bloomberg News in Amsterdam, Holland and London, England covering European stories. He then worked for the National Press in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the United Nations out of Geneva, Switzerland. Michael spent several years teaching journalism in Morrisville, N.Y. before moving to Canada. He loved golfing and playing tennis. Michael enjoyed Formula1 racing which he also covered for Bloomberg News throughout Europe and the United States, movies, reading and being in nature.

Michael was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia of Erie; a brother, Mark Kelley (Sussana) of Austin, Texas; and a sister, Maureen Allen (Keith) of Columbus, Ohio; and their children, Jack and Claire of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved