Michael Patrick Kelley passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, Canada.
He was born in Milton, Fla., on October 22, 1958 to Patricia O'Donnell Kelley Cronin and the late John E. Kelley.
He grew up in Erie, Pa. and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory High School and Northwestern University in Chicago with a degree in journalism.
Michael was a loving son and brother, travelling much of the world through his work as a journalist. He worked for Bloomberg News in Amsterdam, Holland and London, England covering European stories. He then worked for the National Press in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the United Nations out of Geneva, Switzerland. Michael spent several years teaching journalism in Morrisville, N.Y. before moving to Canada. He loved golfing and playing tennis. Michael enjoyed Formula1 racing which he also covered for Bloomberg News throughout Europe and the United States, movies, reading and being in nature.
Michael was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia of Erie; a brother, Mark Kelley (Sussana) of Austin, Texas; and a sister, Maureen Allen (Keith) of Columbus, Ohio; and their children, Jack and Claire of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
