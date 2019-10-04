Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Michael R. Wolfram


1954 - 2019
Michael R. Wolfram Obituary
Michael R. Wolfram, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Presque Isle Rehabilitation Center. He was born on November 21, 1954, in Erie, a son of the late Richard M. and Arlene D. (Joy) Wolfram.

Mike graduated from Academy High School, class of 1973, and attended Behrend College for two years, where he studied theater. He loved his family, found great joy in the theater and culinary arts, and he was also a published author. Mike loved travelling, especially going to Las Vegas, and additionally loved the outdoors. Most of all, Mike always enjoyed being "right."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Corey J. Wolfram and his lifelong companion Tonya Range.

He is survived by three sisters and four brothers: Joy M. Wolfram (Mark) of College Park, Md., David Wolfram of Elkhart, Ind., James M. Wolfram (Paula) of Edinboro, Kathy Shockley (Mark) of Boones Mill, Va., Sharon Rozicer of College Park, Md., Matthew J. Wolfram (Jill) of Erie, and Luke Wolfram (Edwina) of Erie. Mike is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., at Powell Ave., Erie, PA 16506.

In Mike's memory, simply pay it forward to the , as he was always generous to so many causes in his life.

Condolences may be sent at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2019
