Michael Robert Schneider, possessed of a beautiful spirit and vast depth of emotion, passed quietly back into the arms of his beloved mother on Sunday, July 19, 2020, having aged 69 years.
He was born in Erie on October 13, 1950, son of the late Andrew and Arlene (Wilmire) Schneider.
Michael was a 1968 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was employed for over 40 years as a draftsman by the former Hill and Hill Engineering in North East. Michael was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Harborcreek. As a Corvette aficionado, he was also a member of Presque Isle Corvette Club. Michael was an enthusiastic Indianapolis 500 fan and regularly attended for many years. In addition, he also had a deep love for music; especially classic rock and enjoyed attending concerts. He had a tender heart for all animals and over the years, lovingly cared for his own pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Schneider.
Michael is survived by his former spouse, best friend and concert-mate, Michele D. Thomas.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Miller Station Cemetery in Cambridge Springs. In order to protect the public health, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Erie Humane Society, 2433 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
