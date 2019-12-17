|
|
Michael Rose, age 76, of Greene Township, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Union City on September 11, 1943, son of the late Kenneth and Ruth Rose.
Mike was a member of the Flagship Free Will Baptist Church. He was a "good guy" and loved to plan an annual pizza party for the church. Mike also enjoyed hunting and fishing and tied many of his own fishing lures. He was a Safety Coordinator for General Electric Co. prior to his retirement. Mike won the Man and Boy Award from the Boy's Club, where he mentored many young boys in outdoor skills. He also taught a Hunter's Safety Program at Siegel Marsh, which included field and written lessons.
Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, L. Helen Rose; one son, M. Scott Rose; one sister, Jane Glasgow; one grandson, Corey Rose; and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by one brother, David Rose; and one sister, Carol Henry.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Going Home Celebration at the Flagship Free Will Baptist Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Daryl Grimes and Pastor Darin Alvis.
Private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Flagship Free Will Baptist Church, 2728 Pebble Drive, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 17, 2019