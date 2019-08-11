|
February 11, 1960 - July 31, 2019
To Allah We Belong and to Him is Our Return.
Brother Michael, age 59, passed away on July 31, 2019, struggling from lung disease. Michael enjoyed being by the water and listening to music. He loved being with his family and friends. He was a great papa and uncle.
He is survived by his loving Significant Other, Michelle Bish; grandmother; Johnnie Mae Glover, his brother, Terry Glover; his sister, Katrinka Glover; a special aunt Willie Mae Glover, a special niece Shalita Glover, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta Glover; his sisters, Johnnie Glover (Bay Bay), and Carmen Glover; his brother Kevin Glover, and cousin Bryce Jordan.
Michael had a beautiful caring heart for others and will be sadly missed by his family and friends, especially his Aunt Will and his nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray final expenses.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
