Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Roy Glover


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Roy Glover Obituary
February 11, 1960 - July 31, 2019

To Allah We Belong and to Him is Our Return.

Brother Michael, age 59, passed away on July 31, 2019, struggling from lung disease. Michael enjoyed being by the water and listening to music. He loved being with his family and friends. He was a great papa and uncle.

He is survived by his loving Significant Other, Michelle Bish; grandmother; Johnnie Mae Glover, his brother, Terry Glover; his sister, Katrinka Glover; a special aunt Willie Mae Glover, a special niece Shalita Glover, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta Glover; his sisters, Johnnie Glover (Bay Bay), and Carmen Glover; his brother Kevin Glover, and cousin Bryce Jordan.

Michael had a beautiful caring heart for others and will be sadly missed by his family and friends, especially his Aunt Will and his nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray final expenses.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now