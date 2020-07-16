Michael S. "Big Mike" Daratany, age 78, of Millcreek, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born July 11, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and Rose (Jaber) Daratany.
Mike was the chef and owner of his restaurant, Daratany's Restaurant, which was located at the Erie International Airport. Prior to that, he managed the Erie Yacht Club and the Zem Zem Shrine Club.
He volunteered for the Red Cross for seven years and with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) as a restaurant consultant. Big Mike also enjoyed yearly trips to Las Vegas.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn (Fedorchak) Daratany; a daughter, Kate Daratany; a son, Michael Daratany; two brothers, Russell and Joseph Daratany of Pensacola, Fla.; two brother-in-laws, Michael Fedorchak, wife Sandy, of Ripley, N.Y .and Mark Fedorchak, wife Phyllis, of Erie; nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Manas Shirgaokar, Jessica and Dan Waide, and Mark Fedorchak; two great-nieces, Runa Shirgaokar and Everleigh Waide; and his biggest fan, Minnie.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services will be held there on Saturday at 12 noon with Rev. Theofanis Nacopoulos, pastor of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Orthodox Christian Charities, 110 West Road, Suite 360, Baltimore, MD 21204, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
"DREAM."
