1/1
Michael S. Big Mike Daratany
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. "Big Mike" Daratany, age 78, of Millcreek, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born July 11, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and Rose (Jaber) Daratany.

Mike was the chef and owner of his restaurant, Daratany's Restaurant, which was located at the Erie International Airport. Prior to that, he managed the Erie Yacht Club and the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

He volunteered for the Red Cross for seven years and with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) as a restaurant consultant. Big Mike also enjoyed yearly trips to Las Vegas.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn (Fedorchak) Daratany; a daughter, Kate Daratany; a son, Michael Daratany; two brothers, Russell and Joseph Daratany of Pensacola, Fla.; two brother-in-laws, Michael Fedorchak, wife Sandy, of Ripley, N.Y .and Mark Fedorchak, wife Phyllis, of Erie; nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Manas Shirgaokar, Jessica and Dan Waide, and Mark Fedorchak; two great-nieces, Runa Shirgaokar and Everleigh Waide; and his biggest fan, Minnie.

Friends may call on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services will be held there on Saturday at 12 noon with Rev. Theofanis Nacopoulos, pastor of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Orthodox Christian Charities, 110 West Road, Suite 360, Baltimore, MD 21204, or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

"DREAM."

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved