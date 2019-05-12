|
|
Michael S. Lafferty, age 81, of Lawrence Park, passed away at his home, on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019. He was born on July 3rd, 1937, in Erie, the son of Wayne F. Lafferty and Naomi Cowan Lafferty Sedwick.
Mike graduated from East High School in 1955.
Mike was a Maintenance Superintendent at Hammermill Paper Company, where he worked for 42 years until his retirement in 1997. He served two years in the Army at Fort Hood, Texas. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid woodworker who donated handmade wood toys, every Christmas, to the Loyal Order of Moose Christmas party.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by one brother, George Lafferty, one sister, Joanna Buck, and one daughter, Paula Ann Oakes.
He is survived by one sister, Karen Stewart, one son, Michael H. Lafferty (Carrie Forsythe), three daughters, Kelly M. Bostwick, Tara L. Burford (Charles), and Kathleen A. Hetrick (Bill), ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019