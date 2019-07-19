Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Michael Thomas Greene


1960 - 2019
Michael Thomas Greene Obituary
Michael Thomas Greene, age 58, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Village of Luther Square.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on October 1, 1960, a son of Phyllis Bradish Greene of Erie and the late Thomas Greene.

Mike graduated from McDowell High School. He worked as an RN for several years and then went on to run Tom Green & Co. Barber Shop.

He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed spending time outside and working. He also earned Scouting's highest honor of Eagle Scout.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Greene; daughter, Hannah Greene; two stepchildren, Gregory Nicholson (Valerie) and Matthew Nicholson (Marcella); two sisters, Nixie Greene and Gini Cunningham (Tom); a brother, Tom Greene and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his dog, Oreo who just loved her "Dad."

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019
