Michael Thomas Nolan passed away at his home in Wesleyville, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 73 years of age. He was born on April 10, 1947, son of the late John Nolan and Mary Agnes Butler Nolan.
Michael was graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1966. He was a member of the Naval Reserve and during the Vietnam War served on the U.S.S. Hermitage (LSD 34), and on river patrol during the TET Offensive.
He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Patricia Crannell Nolan. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Michael worked for Hammermill Papers for 35 years where he was affectionately known as "Groovy" to his coworkers.
Michael loved golfing and fishing. He was a member of the Moose Club and the Slovak National Club. He enjoyed attending Cleveland Indians games and was a long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Browns. Most of all he enjoyed being a wonderful grandfather to Dillon, Logan, Laila, Elijah and Jocelyn Nolan.
In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Michael is survived by his sister, Patricia Kirchner (Dennis); sons, Michael Nolan (Hollie Corbitt), Jonathan Nolan (Carissa Little), and Joseph Nolan (Amy); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, his sisters, Susan Nolan Brumagin and Mary Lou Hamrick Casner preceded Michael in death.
His family would like to thank the VA Hospital (Dr. Russ and Nurse Ray), LECOM VNA and Hospice (Gert and Stacy) and the AHN Cancer Institute at St. Vincent. They would also like to thank Patty and Rich Szychowski, and Marge and Bud Painter for their care and support during Michael's battle with cancer.
There will be no viewing or service. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, friends can kindly make a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org/donatetoday
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.