Michael W. Sebald, age 61, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Michael was born in Erie, on October 6, 1957, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Reichert) Sebald.



Michael, a graduate of Tech Memorial High School, was a volunteer firefighter in Kearsarge VFD. He was one of the original employees at Emergycare in Erie, Pa., devoting his entire life to helping others until he was no longer able. Michael had quite an adventurous lifestyle. He loved everything about being in nature. He traveled often and enjoyed hiking and all types of water sports. You would often find him behind the lens of a camera, capturing sunsets and other aspects of nature. Some of Michael's hobbies included knife making, watching and playing hockey, especially his Montreal Canadians, listening to a variety of music, and studying his heritage. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lisa Sebald, sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Claude Proper, and his brother-in-law, Jerome Munz.



He is survived by his wife, Raija (Martikainen) Sebald, his children, Michael Sebald (Meghan), Stephanie Bonyai and Joe McDonald, and Janelle Flick (Howard), five grandchildren, Anna and Maggie Sebald, Noah McDonald and soon to be born, Michael McDonald, and Jocelyn Flick, his siblings, Mary Ann Hilbert (Gary), Patricia Munz (Robert Schlaudecker), and Joseph Sebald (Amy), a sister-in-law, Leila Koivisto (Markus), and a brother-in-law, Jouni Martikainen (Kati Oksa). Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.



Friends may call on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be private.



